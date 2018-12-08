Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Needs Volunteers

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell-ringers for the home stretch of its Red Kettle Campaign.

While The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign ends Feb. 1, the Red Kettle Campaign ends Christmas Eve.

A Thanksgiving weekend blizzard, then recent tornadoes in the area shut down kettle sites. Additionally, officials say there have been fewer than expected volunteer bell-ringers.

“The last few weeks of the bell-ringing campaign are always the most difficult to staff,” said Major Heath Sells, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, “and especially this year with our volunteer numbers trending down a bit, we need the help to be successful.”

You can sign up as a bell-ringer by going HERE and following the directions or by calling the Peoria Corps Community Center at 682-8886.

“We are also working with a few folks and hope to have a match for kettle donations closer to the end of the ringing campaign,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander.

You can also donate to the Tree of Lights Campaign HERE or by calling 655-7220 to charge your donation to American Express, Mastercard or Visa.

The Tree of Lights Campaign has raised $800,407 to date, just over 50 percent of this year’s $1.6 million goal.