Salvation Army Prepares For Hurricane Florence

The Salvation Army is preparing to send supplies and volunteers to areas due to be affected by Hurricane Florence.

The Army is pre-staging personnel and equipment, and once landfall occurs, will work to meet essential needs, and start on the path of recovery.

People want to help, but Salvation Army officials say helping responsibly is critical.

Financial contributions are best from those willing to help.

A cash donation allows the The Salvation Army to use monetary contributions to purchase exactly what disaster survivors need. Monetary contributions are also easy to get to the disaster area. Supplies can almost always be purchased locally at the disaster site and provide savings in multiple ways. Finally, money used to purchase needed items locally can support local and state economies, helping local businesses and workers, which have suffered losses in the wake of the disaster event.

Donations may be made:

Online HERE

By phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

By mail: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301 (Please designate “2018 Hurricane Season” on all checks.

