Salvation Army Sets Tree Of Lights Goal

The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign is officially underway.

It was announced during Friday night’s kickoff celebration at Northwoods Mall that this year’s goal is $1.6 million.

The Tree of Lights campaign is the major annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army and provides funds for all the seasonal assistance programs as well as those offered throughout the year.

It was announced during the kickoff event that thanks to several organizations, over $433,000 has already been raised.

The sight and sound of the familiar red kettles and bell ringing will begin Nov. 16.

The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign runs through January.

