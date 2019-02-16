Salvation Army’s Tree Of Lights Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army’s 2018 Tree of Lights Campaign officially closed Friday with Victory Celebration.

The Corps’ Rich Draeger says for the first time in seven years, they surpassed their goal.

“We had a need amount of $1,600,000, and our final total amount is $1,762,700,” Draeger said.

Draeger added that the amount raised was a new record. The effort was headed up by Co-Chairs Doug and Vicky Stewart, back for a second year, and Henry and Jill Vickary.

“We are so grateful to have surpassed the need amount, and this is a tremendous reflection on the generosity of central Illinois,” Stewart said.

Draeger says the Tree of Lights Campaign funds Salvation Army programs for the homeless, meals for the hungry, area veterans supportive services, educational activities and affordable child care for families, as well as summer camp programs for underprivileged children.

“We’re just overwhelmed, because it means that we will be able to provide services at a better level than we’ve done in the last few years,” Draeger said.