Sandbag Removal Begins On Peoria’s Water Street

As the flooded Illinois River continues to slowly recede, Peoria Public Works can begin removing sandbags.

Work began Wednesday toward removing sandbags in the 300 block of SW Water Street. The removal will continue into Thursday, then the public will be notified when the road is reopened to vehicular traffic.

The public continues to have access to Water Street businesses and restaurants. Pedestrian traffic remains allowed in that block and cars can park in the Liberty lot by taking Harrison Street. There is additional parking in the museum block.

As of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois River at Peoria was at 25.4 feet and is expected to fall to 24.8 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is 18 feet.