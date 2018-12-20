Santa Makes A Stop At OSF Children’s Hospital

Santa made a stop at the Peoria OSF Children’s Hospital on Thursday to drop off some early Christmas gifts.

“Santa Bill”, Bill Turney, has been visiting kids at OSF as Ol’ Saint Nick for 22 years. He said it’s the kids that keep him coming back.

“I think about them being sick and they can’t do nothing, can’t move around. It kind of really pushes me hard to get people to collect toys and donate toys to give to these children,” said Santa Bill.

This year, over $20,000 of toy donations were collected to be given to the kids at OSF.

Nicholas Taylor was once a kid spending Christmas at OSF and was visited by Santa Bill, now he helps hand out the toys.

“It’s very heart-warming. From being in that perspective, I know how it feels and it is very heart-warming,” said Taylor.

Santa and his hospital helpers went room to room giving the kids a little something for Christmas. The parents get to see their kids smile and be kids.

“It is very important, I know how these parents feel and they just want to get their child home for Christmas,” said Santa Bill.

Santa Bill first started this tradition by first handing out football cards, then a wagon with small toys, then this year Santa Bill brought in a full 25 foot truck.

“I am truly blessed. Truly blessed that I get to do this for these kids. And they ask for nothing, they don’t want to be sick. They would rather be at home waiting for Santa to see them. But Santa finds them,” said Santa Bill.