Saturday Is National Drug Take Back Day

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a National Drug Take Back Day Saturday. It will be the 16th such event in the last eight years.

Drop off locations throughout the area will accept unused and expired medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The medicines that are collected will be transported to the Peoria Police Department. From there, the DEA will pick them up and take them to a facility in Indianapolis where they will be destroyed.

“Obviously, a big concern is to try to remove all opioids out of medicine cabinets that you might have been taking for an acute injury that you didn’t need the whole bottle and were just sitting around in your cabinet waiting to be able to find a way to dispose of them,” said Jerry Storm, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy for OSF HealthCare.

Storm says the longer those drugs stay in your cabinet the greater likelihood the drugs will be misused or abused.

“All national data indicates about 65 percent of patients receive the opioids from a friend or family member and they’re usually medications that’s left over from an acute injury,” Storm said. “And when I say receive them from a family member, it could be that they weren’t give to them, they were sitting in a cabinet, a friend or a relative comes over and see them in the medicine cabinet and they basically take them without permission.”

Storm says National Drug Take Back Day is completely anonymous.

“You take them, put them in a box, the box gets sealed up,” Storm said. “Nobody goes through it to see what medications are returned by whom and it goes to the DEA, where it will be taken to Indianapolis and will be destroyed.”

Individuals are encouraged to drop off pills, capsules, herbal medications and unused prescriptions.

No liquids, injectables or sharps can be accepted. Old inhalers also cannot be disposed of since they contain compressed gas and cannot be incinerated. Residents should contract their local pharmacy for safe disposal of those items.

Area drop off locations for National Drug Take Back Day include:

Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin, Morton, Farmington, Canton and Minier Police Departments

Woodford County and Mason County Sheriff’s Offices

OSF Center for Health, Route 91, Peoria

More information about National Drug Take Back Day can be found HERE.