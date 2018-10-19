Saudi Confirm Death Of Jamal Khashoggi

(AP) – Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.

Saudi state-run news agency says “the kingdom expresses its deep regret” over the slaying Khashoggi.

