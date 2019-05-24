Save $$$ When You Stay and Play in the 309 This Summer!

This Summer, Country Financial reminds you to Stay and Play in The 309, and take advantage of some amazing deals from local businesses!

This week:

* Buy one taco, get one free at Macho Taco, 619 Main in downtown Peoria

* Take 30% off rug washing at Peoria Rug, 1434 West Lincoln in Peoria

* Get the first month free with the payment of a one time $49 fee at Curves, 3709 North Sterling in Peoria

* Buy one entrée get one free with two drink purchase at Olympia Sports Bar & Grill, 1301 West Pioneer Parkway

*Get 5 free boneless wings with meal purchase at Country Club Barbecue, 2510 West Farmington Road, Peoria.

Get all the money-saving details HERE.