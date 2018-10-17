“Saved By The Bell” Star Comes Peoria

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role of Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” visited Peoria Tuesday to film a commercial for King Insurance.

King Insurance will open its first Peoria location at 1225 W. Loucks Ave.

Diamond has visited the Peoria area many times for mall autograph signings, work, and also to visit friends. He finds it low-key and relaxing.

“I don’t have to be bothered by people, you know, if I want to turn off for the night and not have to jump through the celebrity hoop zone, I just want to be a wallflower for the next few hours.” Diamond said.

While the commercials he has filmed mostly have humor,a serious note is also pushed through to inform the audience, especially for King Insurance.

Diamond has worked with this production team several times and calls them family and friends.

King Insurance is hoping to open its Loucks Ave. location within the next month or two.

