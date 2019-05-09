Scam Alert Issued By Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.

A caller, pretending to be from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, accuses a resident of having an outstanding warrant. To the clear the warrant, the caller demands payment by a gift card or Green Dot Card.

The caller does not want the resident to hang up, even staying on the phone while the resident goes to a store to buy the card.

Seniors in particular are being targeted.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says it does not call people to tell them they have an outstanding warrant. If residents get such a call, they are urged to hang up immediately.

Anyone with concerns should call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office (309-697-8515) and ask to speak with the deputy.