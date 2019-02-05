Scam Asking For Money For Police

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community of a phone call and mail scam asking for money to support the Illinois Police Association.

The mailing address comes from Wisconsin. The phone number is 309-832-0500. Officials believe the call is prerecorded.

If you call the number back, it will ask for your full name, phone number, and address so you may be put on the Do Not Call list.

Officials say that this is a scam and to hang up on the caller and throw away any mail from them.

The police will not solicit money over the phone or by mail.