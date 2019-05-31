Scattering Garden Opens At Springdale Cemetery

More and more people are choosing cremation over burial and Springdale Cemetery has taken notice.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Friday to open the Prairie Gardens Scattering Garden at the cemetery. The garden is located in a quiet, wooded area of the cemetery and is designed for those seeking a permanent memorial for cremated remains.

“As the cost of dying continues to rise, consumers are searching for alternatives,” said Springdale Cemetery General Manager Mark Matuszak. “Cremations continue to grow every year as full-body burials continue to shrink.”

“It’s a natural site at a historic place and it’s the right answer for the right time,” Matuszak said.

According to cemetery officials, nearly 52 percent of those who died in the United States in 2017 were cremated, and that number is expected to approach 58 percent by 2022. At Springdale, the rate of cremations is rising every year as well, reaching nearly 40 percent in 2018.

“(Cremation) is not that new of an idea. It’s been around for some time. It’s just that it hadn’t been exercised by the public,” Matuszak said.

The scattering garden also includes benches with niches for urns or other containers. There are areas where business card size, 3-by-5 or 4-by-6 plaques can be placed identifying whose remains have been scattered at the site.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

Springdale Cemetery will record every scattering in the cemetery database and will register them with the state of Illinois. Matuszak said establishing a permanent record makes it easier for family members or genealogical researchers to track down information in the future.

“Scattering cremated remains without the permission of the property owner is illegal,” Matuszak said. “Even though that’s the case, the largest area for cremated remains in the United States is Disney World in Orlando.”

“People choose happy spots for a scattering. We believe this is a great, happy spot. It’s close to home and it will be legal as long as you sign a contract with Springdale Cemetery in the front office.”

Matuszak said the cemetery will monitor the area to be sure there are no illegal scatterings at the site.