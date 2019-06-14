Schock Files Document With FEC

Former 18th District U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock has filed an update with the Federal Election Commission, but it does not mean he’s running for Congress.

Schock, 37, confirmed to 1470 and 100.3 WMBD the filing simply reverts the treasurer position on his Schock for Congress Committee to himself, rather than a third party.

The document was filed June 7.

Schock resigned from Congres in 2015 amid scrutiny over his spending of campaign funds. The following year Schock was indicted on 24 felony counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, making false statements, filing false election reports and filing false tax returns. Two of the counts were later dismissed by a judge.

Federal prosecutors agreed to drop all charges against Schock in March as long as he stayed out of trouble and pays back the Internal Revenue Service and his campaign fund.

Under the plea agreement, Schock was directed to pay over $40,000 to the I-R-S, and nearly $70,000 to his congressional campaign fund.