Schock Trial Now Slated For June Start

The corruption trial of former 18th District Congressman Aaron Schock will not begin in January.

Schock spokesperson Mark Hubbard said Friday that the trial is expected to begin early in the summer of 2019, lasting four weeks or less.

Prosecutors and Schock’s attorneys met in Chicago Friday to discuss the case.

Minutes from a hearing Friday morning indicated that the new trial will begin June 10.

This summer, a new judge and team of prosecutors were appointed to Schock’s case.

The Journal Star reports that both the judge and prosecutors indicate the trial will stay at the federal courthouse in Urbana, and that a status hearing is scheduled for December 10th.

The 37-year-old Peoria Republican was indicted in 2016 on charges including wire and mail fraud, making false statements, filing a false tax return, and theft of government funds and falsification of of Federal Election Commission filings.

The charges against Schock allege a course of conduct that began when he first was elected to Congress in 2008 and continued until October 2015, roughly six months after he resigned from office.

