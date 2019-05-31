School Bus Employees Suspended Following ‘Behavior Incident’

(From 25 News)–A bus driver and aide are suspended in Stark County after they allegedly put a 5 gallon bucket on a young boy’s head.

The mother, along with other children on the bus, claim this went on for the whole year.

The mom to that 7 year old boy said her son has autism and found he was acting out more than usual over the school year until a chance conversation at a gas station with one of his bus mates changed everything for her.

Barbara Keske, said her son Steven was suspended from riding the school bus because an aide claimed he had had hit her in the face. Over the weekend she ran into a family with a child who also rides his bus when Steven’s bus mate made an alarming comment.

“Steven did that because she was trying to put the screaming bucket on his head and I said excuse me!” remarked Keske.

Another bus mate, 4th grader Brooklyn, said all the kids call it ‘the screaming bucket’. But Stark County District 100 referred to it as a 5 gallon pail.

“The bus monitor that was doing this to Steven, she would put the bucket over his head.” said Brooklyn.

In a statement about the incident the district said:

“This was an inappropriate attempt to address a behavior concern.”

But fellow riders and Steven’s mom said this was not a one time occurrence.

“A lot of students talked about the bucket so he’s been abused this whole time, this whole school year being abused by these two individuals.” said Keske

The district said that the driver and aide are suspended, set to be fired pending action from the school board.

Keske said when she went to Toulon Police, the chief told her there was nothing to be done.

“That this isn’t a criminal preceding that what they did was they were OK to restrain an out of control child and that is what the bus driver and bus aide said.” said Keske

When 25 News went to the Toulon Police Department to ask for their comment on the situation the door was locked and when they called the department they were directed to the Stark County Sheriffs office where they said the Chief was on vacation.

Keske said she is filled with guilt because Steven has autism.

“He’s just not your normal kid where he can make that voice. Adults are his voice, his peers are his voice … and we all weren’t there for him.” said Keske

She said she has lost faith in the school district.

“He’s not going on a bus, never never again, I don’t trust Stark County.” said Keske

This is the full statement from the district:

An administrator for Stark County Schools was advised after work hours on Monday, May 27 that a bus driver and bus aide had placed a five-gallon pail over a student’s head in an inappropriate attempt to address a behavior concern. An investigation was immediately commenced and school representatives were able to confirm the veracity of the allegation. While the child was not seriously injured, the actions of these employees are clearly contrary to policies and standards of Stark County Schools. The employees were suspended on Tuesday, May 28 pending action by the Board of Education to terminate their employment. They will not return to the school. The School also made reports to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.

The District does not condone the actions of these soon to be former employees and will not tolerate any conduct which harms the well being of our students. The safety and security of our students is the District’s first priority.