School Start Times Back On PPS Agenda

The Peoria Public Schools board will vote Monday on another proposal to change school start times.

The plan now on the table is to shift school start times thirty minutes later, but not until the 2020-21 school year. Currently, primary schools start at 8:45, while middle and high schools start at 7:30.

A board committee and the full board has been wrestling with adjusting school start times with the goal of helping students learn better.

March 25, the board tabled a motion to keep start times the same.

A recent survey of parents, students and staff showed support for possibly delaying the start of school for high school students. However, many parents did not favor either pushing back the start times by 30 to 45 minutes, or another option of swapping start times.