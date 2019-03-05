Schools Honor Late Notre Dame Principal With Scholarships

Four Peoria high schools have found a lasting way to remember the late Notre Dame Principal, Randy Simmons, who passed away Feb. 19 at the age of 61.

Manual, Richwoods, Peoria High and Peoria Notre Dame will be begin offering annual scholarships in Simmons’ name this spring.

Each of the high schools will give out one scholarship each year to a graduating senior, to honor Simmons’ long tenure at Peoria Public Schools.

“For over 40 years he served Peoria schools,” said Richwoods Principal Brett Elliott.

The scholarships are also in the name of Simmons’ wife, Patti, who is the head counselor at Richwoods High School.

Simmons and her family are helping to determine what qualifications will be required for the scholarships. Elliott says those details will be released soon.

The Peoria schools hope to also raise money through an annual 5-K race to honor Simmons’ love of running.

To make a contribution to the scholarship programs, click HERE.

Elliott says contributions can also be dropped off at Richwoods High School, located at 6301 N. University Street, Peoria.