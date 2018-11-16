Science Has Confirmed That Cold Weather Makes You Want to Drink

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—When it’s cold outside, it makes us want to drink. And a new study from the University of Pittsburgh is actually the first one to confirm that fact.

They found a direct connection between the weather in a city and the average alcohol intake. And it makes sense: When you get drunk, the alcohol increases the blood flow to your skin, which warms you up.

But, of course, be careful. They also found that people in cold weather climates were more likely to have liver disease…and that’s also directly connected to alcohol.