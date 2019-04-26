Scottish Rite Cathedral Sold

Peoria’s Scottish Rite Cathedral has been sold.

California-based entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff has purchased the cathedral, built in 1925, for $490,000.

Blickenstaff grew up in the Peoria area and performed in the Scottish Rite Cathedral as a child.

Blickenstaff has also purchased properties for development projects in Peoria Heights including the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts in the former library building on Kelly Avenue, the Atrium Hotel in downtown Peoria Heights and Grayboy Plaza Lots on the property of the former Grayboy building.

The Scottish Rite Cathedral includes a 900-seat theater, full size basement kitchen and banquet facility and parking for 130 vehicles.

Supplied Photo/Mike Bailey

Blickenstaff envisions using the building as a future theater district.

The building is at the corner of Spalding and Perry in downtown Peoria next door to where the Ronald McDonald House is under construction.

The Scottish Rite is complete with stained glass windows, terrazzo flooring, a massive pipe organ original to the building and green gargoyles. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Supplied Photo/Mike Bailey

Blickenstaff will also enter into a lease agreement with the Scottish Rite so the membership can continue to use the building for its activities.

“I told them they can use it forever,” Blickenstaff said in a news release. “It won’t be inherited by my children. It’s going to be preserved for the community.

Blickenstaff has also purchased many of the building’s contents, which he intends to display as part what is is calling “a living museum.”

Scottish Rite membership recently made the reluctant decision to put the property up for sale.

“The big fear is that we’d sell the building and we’d be homeless,” said Bill Shaner, commander in chief of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria.

“We’re exited about what he’s talking about doing to the building,” Shaner said. “We’re happy people are going to be able to enjoy it and learn about fremasonry.”

“I just thought it was on the endangered species list,” Blickenstaff said. “I wanted to save the building which is in good shape. It just needs a good cleaning.” That “cleaning” will include some paint and minimal investment to bring the building up to Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.