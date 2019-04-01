Scott’s Law Awareness Month In Woodford County

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is taking a zero tolerance approach to violators of Scott’s Law. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over for vehicles on the side of the road.

The office has designated April as Scott’s Law Awareness Month. The action is response to 16 state troopers or squad cars being struck by Scott’s Law violators or wrong-way drivers since January. Three troopers were killed.

“Unfortunately the recent events have brought this to the forefront for us again,” said Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. “So we’re going to step up our patrol efforts this month.”

However, Tipsword says during the month of April only, instead of citations, deputies will hand out warnings along with a two-page handout explaining Scott’s Law.

“It’s a different approach, that’s for sure,” Tipsword said. “We’re going to give it try. Our hopes are we get to a couple of people over this and change the behavior.”

Tipword says the first detail will occur this week in Germantown Hills with a second deputy dispatched to an accident scene or a vehicle on the side of the road.

“Most of the time we don’t have the opportunity to take enforcement action because it’s one deputy on the side of the road dealing with whatever the situation it that he’s there.”

Tipsword said deputies will resume handing out citations to Scott’s Law violators May 1.