Scuba Divers Set World Record

633 scuba divers got together near Boca Raton, Florida Saturday and tried to break the record for “largest underwater cleanup.” The record to break was 614 divers at once and that was set in Egypt in 2015. The group in Florida topped it by 19 divers! They all worked together to clear garbage from the ocean floor. They pulled out about 1600 pounds of lead fishing weights up alone…no word on how much trash they cleared all together. 13 year old Dhalia Bolin and her mom, from Mackinaw, were among the divers.

