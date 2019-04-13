Search Continues For Missing Marshall County Woman

Authorities are continuing their search for a Lacon woman reported missing since Sept. 1.

The Missing Persons Awareness Network has taken to Facebook to post a flyer with information into the disappearance of Tiffani Marie Murphy, 38.

The posting indicates Murphy was last seen when what was described as her “live in boyfriend” dropped her off at the Casey’s General Store in Lacon. The store has since closed.

The flyer indicates there has been no phone or social media activity by Murphy and no sightings of the woman since.

Murphy is described as white, five-foot-six, 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and a Playboy bunny tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information concerning Murphy should contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (309-246-2115), CrimeStoppers (217-243-7300) or the Missing Person’s Awareness Network (312-620-0788).