Search For Missing Toddler Canceled

The search for a reported missing toddler Monday morning has been canceled.

After over seven hours of searching, no children have been reported missing or any further information has been obtained to believe a child is missing according to Public Information Officer Amy Dotson.

Approximately 25 officers and detectives had searched the area going door to door.

A  K-9 search and drone coverage showed no results.

Dotson said open garages and yards were checked as well.

The command post at Sheridan and McClure has been shut down.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, Peoria Police were dispatched to the area of McClure and Sheridan regarding a report of an unattended toddler wearing a long sleeve shirt, no pants, and brown cowboy boots.

