Second I-39 Crash Victim Identified

A second person killed in fiery crash on I-39 has been identified.

The fatal accident involving two semis happened on Southbound Interstate 39, near mile marker 4, September 19 near Hudson, Illinois.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis has scientifically identified the second victim as 32-year-old Mladen Petrovic, of Brookfield, Illinois.

43-year-old Guy Favorite IV, of St. Charles, Missouri, was the first victim identified from the crash.

The investigation by Illinois State Police and the scientific identification of the third victim is ongoing.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office is working diligently on the identification process, and will release more information when it is available.

