Second Person Dies From Explosion At Illinois Plant

(AP) – A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered from an explosion at an Illinois factory.

Initially, one body was found at the explosion site.

The Chicago Tribune quotes Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper as saying that the second victim died Saturday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, where the person was being treated.

Two other employees are missing and feared dead. Crews suspended their search for the missing because of concerns about the stability of the structure.

The plant was operated by AB Specialty Silicones. The company’s general manager, Mac Penman, issued a statement Saturday saying: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred in our plant last night.” He says the company is focusing on offering support to company employees and their families.