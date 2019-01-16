Self Lacing Nike’s Controlled by Your Phone

The Adapt BB are $350 Nike’s that lace themselves using a power lacing system called Fit Adapt. You can adjust the fit using the app on your phone. Nike is calling this a “mobile sports research lab on feet everywhere.”  They say it’s the most tested shoe in it’s history. According to CNBC:

“Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been the guinea pig secretly testing the Adapt behind the scenes. Tatum will wear the Adapt BB in the shoe’s professional debut Wednesday night when the Celtics play the Toronto Raptors. The shoe is available to customers beginning Feb. 17.”

Click HERE for pics and details

