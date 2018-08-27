Semi Fire Closes Down A Stretch Of I-74

A semi trailer caught fire on eastbound I-74 early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police say the fire happened around 12:00 a.m. near Kickapoo Creek Road.

ISP says a rear axle of the semi’s trailer caught fire. The driver was able to pull over to the shoulder and unhook the trailer. The trailer then became fully engulfed in flames.

Both lanes of eastbound I-74 are closed near exit 82.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Route 150.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials expect traffic to be reopened later Monday morning.

