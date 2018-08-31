Semi/Truck Accident Leaves Mess On Peoria Road

An accident involving a semi and a pickup truck left a big mess behind in Peoria Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Clark Street.

The semi’s fuel tank ruptured when it was hit by the pickup, spilling 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the pavement.

A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to the emergency room at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Their condition was not available Thursday evening.

A hazmat team was called in to clean up the fuel. Peoria Fire and Rescue said 3,000 pounds of an absorbent material was used to soak up the spill.

