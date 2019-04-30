Senate Committee Approves Graduated Income Tax Plan

(AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan has received preliminary Senate approval.

The Senate Executive Committee voted 13-6 Wednesday to replace the state’s 4.95 percent flat tax. It’s likely to get a Senate floor vote Wednesday.

Pritzker says wealthier taxpayers would pay more and most would pay the same as they do now or less.

The highest rate has been increased from Pritzker’s original 7.95 percent on income of $1 million or more.

Now the top rate is 7.99 percent for individual filers earning $750,000 or more. Democratic Sen. Toi Hutchinson of Olympia Fields says $1 million remains the threshold for joint filers because of the so-called marriage penalty.

If the Legislature approves, voters would have endorse the idea as a constitutional amendment in fall 2020.

