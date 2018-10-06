Senate Confirms Kavanaugh To U.S. Supreme Court

(AP) – The Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, putting a second nominee from President Donald Trump on the highest court in the land.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee. The vote unfolded with protesters shouting from the gallery.

President Trump took to Twitter shortly after the Senate’s vote was confirmed. “I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

The vote closes out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh’s nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.

Protesters disrupted the Senate’s vote. Demonstrators began shouting “I do not consent” as the roll call on Kavanaugh began.

When Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona cast his vote in favor of Kavanaugh, one protester shouted, “You’re a coward Flake, a total coward!”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is presided over the vote, repeatedly called for the Senate sergeant-at-arms to restore order in the chamber. The protesters were removed by gallery staff.

