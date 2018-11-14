Senate Reverses Veto Of Tobacco Sales To Minors

(AP) – The Illinois Senate has voted to reverse the governor’s veto on legislation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to those under 21.

Deerfield Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison’s proposal was OK’d 36-19. The veto override required 36 votes. It moves to the House.

The ban would include cigarettes and cigars, snuff and chew, e-cigarettes and vaping materials. Morrison says smoking “is not a right or a benefit, it’s an addiction.”

Opponents complain that young adults who can vote and serve in the military should decide on tobacco use. And they noted the legislation has no penalties for buyers or sellers. That was a key to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto.

Proponents say the state may restrict sales of a product. They say penalties would unnecessarily mar a young person’s future.