Senate To Push Forward Two Shutdown Votes

(AP) – The Senate will push forward with two votes this week to end the government shutdown, but it’s doubtful either will pass.

First will be President Donald Trump’s proposal to provide $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, some deportation protections for immigrants and supplemental disaster funds for regions hit by hurricanes and wildfires, in exchange for reopening the federal government.

It’s expected to fail.

After that, senators will vote on a House-passed package that would temporarily reopen the government, through Feb. 8, while providing the $12 billion in disaster funds.

Voting is designed to pressure senators to cross party lines to end the shutdown, now in its 32nd day.

An estimated 800,000 federal workers are expected to miss another paycheck Friday.

