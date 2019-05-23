Seven Foods You Shouldn’t Store in the Freezer

In case you sometimes wonder, Randy & Steph have a list of seven foods you should never leave in the freezer . . .

1. Cooked pasta. It gets really soggy when it thaws out. So you’re better off making less, so you can leave it in the fridge and eat all the leftovers in a few days.

2. Coffee. Taking it in and out of the freezer creates condensation, which affects the taste. It’s okay if it’s unopened. But once you open a can, leave it at room temperature.

3. Milk. Freezing and thawing it makes it lumpy. It’s still fine to use in recipes if you thaw it out in the fridge for a day. It’s just not great to drink.

4. Eggs. Especially in the shell, because the liquid inside expands. Then they can crack, and cause bacteria to grow.

5. Avocados. It ruins the texture. And a good creamy texture is key with avocados. The same thing applies for potatoes. Putting them in the freezer OR the fridge makes them grainier.

6. Meat that was frozen, then thawed. By that point, it’s already started to grow bacteria. And freezing it again won’t kill it. So it could make you sick.

7. Anything carbonated. The cold will kill some of the carbonation. And the can or bottle could also explode in there and cause a mess. It’s okay to put some beer or soda in there for 20 or 30 minutes, just to get it cold faster. Just don’t let it freeze.

