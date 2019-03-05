Seven Old TV Shows That Were Cancelled On Awful Cliffhangers

Randy & Steph are talking about some old TV shows that got abruptly cancelled, and REALLY left you hanging. And, how many of you actually remember these shows that were canceled on “awful cliffhangers?”

1. “Gilligan’s Island”. It wasn’t really a ‘cliffhanger,’ but the show ended abruptly, before they had a chance to get off the island.

2. “Mork & Mindy”. Mork and Mindy fall backwards in time trying to escape the evil alien Kalik, and we never find out if they made it back to the present or not.

3. “Southland”. In the last episode, fan-favorite John Cooper has a breakdown and gets shot by police officers, who don’t realize he’s one of them.

4. “My Name is Earl”. The last episode featured a ‘To Be Continued’ tease . . . and we never found out the true identity of Earl Jr.’s father.

5. “Hannibal”. The show ended with Hannibal and the other main character Will Graham falling off a cliff together. There’s no resolution.

6. “Joan of Arcadia”. In the finale, the main character Joan is told that a great threat of evil is coming over the horizon . . . but we never find out what that is.

7. “V”. In the 2009 version, Motherships are appearing around the globe . . . ready to enslave everybody. And that’s the end. (???)

Were you a fan of ANY of these shows?