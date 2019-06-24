Several Animals Die In Bartonville Fire

A Bartonville duplex is damaged by fire.

Officials say the fire broke about 5:30 a.m. Monday at 221 Buena Vista Street. Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the building.

Bartonville Assistant Fire Chief Drew Zachman told the Journal Star three animals died in the fire, two cats and a dog. Three cats and a dog were rescued.

The fire, located in the basement, was put out quickly.

A person inside the apartment and another person next door escaped without injury.

West Peoria firefighters assisted Bartonville crews.

Zachman said the building was equipped with at least one smoke detector.

“That serves as a reminder to Bartonville residents to install and/or maintain such devices,” Zachman said.