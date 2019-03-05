Severe Weather Awareness Week Is This Week

As Illinois transitions from winter to spring, flowers begin to bloom, trees have leaves again, and there are also possibilities for severe weather such as tornadoes and flooding.

March 3-9 is Severe Weather Awareness week for Illinois. Peoria’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Director Jason Marks recommends having a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) radio.

“Some type of radio that has the ability to give you the forecast, but also alerts you when severe weather is imminent,” Marks said.

Along with a NOAA radio, Marks also recommends a smart phone application that can alert you of severe weather where ever you are.

Marks says it is good to have several ways to receive weather updates even with outdoor sirens, because the outdoor sirens are meant as a warning to go inside.

“They are not designed to notify you when you’re in your home,” Marks said.

The outdoor sirens are tested often, according to Marks. In the winter months they are tested monthly, and in the springtime tested nightly with a tone the human ear does not pick up.

Early spring serves as the yearly “Tornado Season”, however a tornado can strike anytime of the year, Marks said.

“April and May are typically the months when we see the larger number of tornadoes, but some of the strongest tornadoes we’ve dealt with have come in other months,” Marks said.

When preparing for a severe weather such as a tornado, it is good to have an emergency kit on hand. Marks says kits should be made with the idea of items needed for three days.

Marks recommends for inside the kit should be items such as a flashlight with extra batteries, a radio, three gallons of water per person in the house, non perishable food, pet papers and pet food, comfort items for children, as well as activities for children, and electric back up if needed for medical devices.

In the case of an emergency, Marks says, it is good to have a community resilience and check on neighbors.

“Depending on the incident, more times than not, your neighbors are going to be there to help you before first responders are going to be,” Marks said.

March not only has Severe Weather Awareness Week, but also Flood Safety Awareness week is March 11-15.

Marks said there are two types of flooding, slow and gradual and then flash flooding.

With any type of flooding, Marks stressed not to drive through a flooded road and keep in mind the slogan “Turn around, don’t drown”.

“It does not take a lot of water to move a vehicle,” Marks said. “And the other thing is, if a road is flooded, you do not know if the road is washed out underneath the water.”

Marks recommends knowing the flood levels, especially if you live near an easily flooded area and keep up with it.