Severe weather will likely spoil the first holiday of the so-called summer season.

Areas along and north of I-74 are in an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

Areas of Central Illinois south of I-74 are in a slight risk for severe weather.

The time frame for the severe weather, according to the National Weather Service, is from 1-7 p.m.

There is a slight risk for more severe weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.