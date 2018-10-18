Sexual Abuse Victims Sue Illinois Catholic Dioceses, Including Peoria

(From 25 News) – Several victims of sexual abuse are suing Catholic dioceses across the state of Illinois for more information about clergy accused of sexual assault.

The lawsuit filed against the Illinois Catholic Conference and the dioceses of Peoria, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Belleville and the Archdiocese of Chicago calls on them to release the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse, and those who may have had a part in covering up abuse.

Law firm Anderson and Associates said in 2004 Bishop Daniel Jenky released the identities of 16 priests in the Diocese of Peoria removed from the ministry due to the abuse of a minor. The lawsuit alleges the diocese continues to conceal information about priests on the list, and the names and information about accused priests not on the list.

The lawsuit also claims Jenky made comments on August 22, 2018 which “trivialized” the problem of sexual abuse of children by priests.

The lawsuit said the dioceses failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse, citing two examples from the Peoria area.

Darin Buckman, who attended St. Edward’s Parish in Chillicothe, said he was assaulted by Father John Anderson between 1979 and 1984, when he was 8 to 14 years old.

Buckman said Jenky and Chancellor Patricia Gibson ignored his multiple complaints about the sexual assault when he came forward.

A “John Doe” who attended Spalding Institute in Peoria said Monsignor Charles Beebe had “unpermitted sexual contact” with him when he was 15 in 1981.

The lawsuit said the Diocese of Peoria had knowledge of the abuse, but hid it from other students and the victim’s families and failed to act to prevent other acts of abuse.

The lawsuit demands the church release the names of all people accused of sexual molestation, their history of abuse, and their patterns of grooming victims, along with their last known addresses.

The lawsuit also seeks to require the Catholic Church in Illinois to work with civil authorities to create, implement and follow policies to deal with sexually abusive clergy to protect children and the public.

There has been no official response from the Diocese of Peoria.

