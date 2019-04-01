Shaun Livingston Awarding Livingston Legacy Scholarship

Peoria native and NBA champion Shaun Livingston says it’s that time of year again.

Livingston has announced on a video that applications are being accepted for his annual Livingston Legacy Scholarship.

“The program is for students entering second through fourth grades, must be of a minority background, and must desire a Christian education,” Livingston said.

Once granted, the scholarship will continue annually through the student’s eighth grade year. The Livingston Legacy Scholarship will provide 80 percent of the student’s annual tuition and fees, including co-curricular fees, for the selected students to Concordia Lutheran School.

Livingston is an alum of Concordia Lutheran School.

“This is an incredible opportunity to to give your kids a great education, as well as setting up the foundation for their future success,” Livingston said.

Applications are available at Concordia Lutheran School, Carver Center, Proctor Center, Urban League and the Boys and Girls Club. The deadline to submit applications is April 29.

Livingston led Concordia Lutheran School to two state basketball titles before leading Peoria High School to two state championships. He currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and is a three-time NBA champion.

More information on the Livingston Legacy Scholarship can be found HERE.