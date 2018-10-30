Sheriff: Princeville Murder Victims’ Bodies Found

The Peoria County sheriff says it appears the bodies of a Princeville couple have been found.

Brian Asbell says, though still not confirmed, it’s believed the bodies of Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, were found Tuesday afternoon in Peoria County off the Route 78 Spoon River bridge about two miles north of Laura.

Bond has been set at $3 million for the couple’s son, Jose Ramirez, who allegedly confessed to stabbing his parents either early Friday or early Saturday morning and dumping the bodies in a waterway.