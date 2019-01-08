Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired Near Mossville

(From 25 News)–Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says police are investigating a shots fired incident near Mossville.

Deputies were called out to E. Resthaven Rd. just after 3:15 a.m. Monday, and found evidence shots were fired in the 1600 block of Melaik Court nearby. 25 News was told a house and a vehicle were caught in the crossfire.

Asbell said 24-year-old Brandon Scholl was arrested in connection with the incident, but police are still investigating.

Scholl faces charges including reckless discharge of a firearm.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing 80-Year-Old Pritzker Seeks Pay Hike To Lure Cabinet Talent Peoria High School Welcomes Back Students Manual Grad Maary Lakes Dismissed From Kansas State Women’s Basketball Team Manual’s Maary Lakes Dismissed From Kansas State Women’s Basketball Team Putting A Local Face To The Government Shutdown
Comments