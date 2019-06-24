Shooting Investigation Underway In Kewanee

Authorities are investigating an incident in Kewanee during which one man was shot.

Kewanee police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 12:52 a.m. Monday at a residence at 102 N. Vine Street.

As they arrived, the officers discovered a 25-year-old man who was the victim of a gunshot wound and a 26-year-old woman with blunt force injuries.

Both victims were transported to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee. The man was later transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Their conditions are not known.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task force was activated to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department (309-853-1911) or Henry County Crime Stoppers (309-937-2324).