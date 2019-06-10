Shooting Victim David Ortiz Leaves Hospital

(AP) – David Ortiz has left a hospital in the Dominican Republic aboard an ambulance bound for the airport for a flight to Boston after the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was attacked by a gunman at a bar in his native country.

Ortiz spokesman Leo Lopez said Monday that the 43-year-old retired athlete was in stable condition but in intensive care after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. He said Ortiz’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.