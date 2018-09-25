Shop Local 365 Campaign Begins

Civic and business leaders have joined forces for a regional effort toward spreading the message they want area consumers to shop local year round.

The new campaign is entitled “Shop Local 365.”

A number of individual shop local campaigns have been initiated in recent years, mainly around the holiday shopping season. Now, the message is firm – shop local and keep local sales tax dollars local all year long.

Chambers of Commerce from Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin, Morton, Washington and Havana are partnering in the effort.

The campaign stresses the importance of shopping locally versus online.

“The money stays here,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis. “(Businesses) employ people who work in our community and, at the end of the day, those sales tax dollars that we rely on do land here.”

Officials say in Peoria for every $100 spent locally or even at Walmart or Target, $2.75 goes to the city and 75 cents goes to the county. On the other hand, $100 spent online at Amazon gives less than one cent to the city and the county each. Shoppers can even go online at Walmart and Target and the tax money stays local as long as the purchased items are picked up in-store.

“(The money) goes to the supply chain with other vendors locally. It goes to other services, and it goes to create jobs,” said the City of Peoria’s Leslie McKnight.

“We’re not going to be able to convince everybody to stop their purchases online,” said Chris Setti, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council CEO. “What we want people to do is think first about a local option.”

Gary Uftring from the Uftring Auto Group said local businesses can separate themselves from online retailers in four ways.

“We have the opportunity to make a person-to-person impression,” Uftring said. “We have the opportunity to provide first-hand product knowledge you cannot get from a computer. We offer the piece of mind of service after the sale. We have the product in our stores. You cannot touch it, drive it or try it out when you buy online.”

Officials say the Shop Local 365 campaign is indefinite in term, and open to new partners on a rolling basis.

More information and up to date progress of the campaign’s efforts can be obtained HERE.

