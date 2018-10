Peoria Police were called to the 200 block of E. McClure Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots fired.

Police confirm that one man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It appears another man may have been shot, but no details were available.

No crime scene was found.

