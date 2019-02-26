Should Seniors Move Into Holiday Inns Instead of Nursing Homes?

A guy on Facebook just did some research and found staying at a Holiday Inn is cheaper than having residency at a nursing home. The guy lives near Houston and here’s what he figured out (obviously this isn’t for someone who needs constant care…)

The average nursing home costs $188 a day. With a senior discount, the average Holiday Inn in his area is only $60 a night. That leaves about $130 a day to pay for food, laundry, and entertainment. Holiday Inns have pools, workout rooms, and lounges that are included in the stay. You also get shampoo and whatnot for free. There are bus stops nearby, and you have a maid to make your bed and clean your room. ALSO, your fam would love to come visit because there’s a pool and it’s like a mini vaca!

Soooo….would a Holiday Inn be better than a nursing home?