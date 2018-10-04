Should Students Be Able to Refuse School Assignments That Make Them Anxious?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy and Steph are talking about how teenagers all over the country are joining a movement to protest against having to stand up in front of their class to give a presentation, since having to do that makes them too anxious. Leaders of this movement say they should not be forced to do this. Instead, it should be left up to each student if they want to present in front of others in school.

Some teachers tend to agree, and say things are different now, and students’ feelings should be acknowledged.

Are these kids right? Should schools cut out mandatory public speaking because it can be bad for some kid’s mental health?

What do you think?