Signet Jewelers To Close 150 Stores

Signet Jewelers, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, has announced plans to close 150 stores in fiscal year 2020.

Signet operates Kay, Jared and Peoples stores. The company did not released the specific stores that will close.

Signet currently operate the Kay Jewelers store in Peoria’s Northwoods Mall.

Signet closed 262 stores last year, leaving more than 2,800 stores in North America.

The company says by the end of the fiscal year in February 2020, it will have reduced its store base by 13 percent over a three-year period.