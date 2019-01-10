Significant Snowfall Expected This Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins with news partner 25 News says snow is headed our way this weekend.

Collins tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD that current weather models suggest that the Peoria area could see about five inches of snow accumulation starting Friday night.

“The last accumulating snow we had in Peoria was December 3rd, with about a half inch. The last time we saw an inch or more of snow was November 26th,” Collins said.

He adds that the Peoria area is actually in a seasonal snow deficit right now.

Collins says he expects that this weekend’s snow will have a high moisture content, making it difficult to shovel.

“It could cause some travel problems. But, it won’t be bitterly cold. The winds will be calm, so it should be a quiet snow,” Collins said.

He says beginning Friday night, the snow will be slushy and soggy because temperatures will be near or above freezing.

Collins adds that temperatures are expected to climb to above normal into the 40’s next week.